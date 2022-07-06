Cushman & Wakefield held in contempt of court

New York State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron has held real estate giant Cushman & Wakefield in contempt of court for failing to turn over required documents in the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James into certain real estate dealings by Donald Trump, Trump family members and the Trump Organization.

Engoron found that Cushman & Wakefield was violating his previous orders to turn over documents and imposed a $10,000 fine on Cushman & Wakefield for every day that it continues to violate the court’s order to produce these documents.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s work for Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we’re pleased that the court has recognized that and taken action to force Cushman to comply with our subpoenas,” James said. “No person or company, no matter how powerful, is above the law.”

On April 8, 2022, James’ office filed a motion to compel Cushman & Wakefield to comply with subpoenas related to real estate services Cushman provided for the Trump Organization for many years. Those services included appraisals and brokerage services for Trump Organization properties relevant to James’ investigation into the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s financial dealings.

Cushman has refused to comply with subpoenas for information related to its appraisals of three Trump-owned properties — the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and 40 Wall Street. James also was seeking information about Cushman’s larger business relationship with the Trump Organization.

On April 25, Engoron ruled in favor of James and ordered Cushman to comply with the subpoenas.