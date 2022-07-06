U.S. and world news for July 6

Subpoenas issued in Georgia investigation: Senator Lindsay Graham, Rudolph Giuliani and five others who worked with Donald Trump to try to overturn results of the 2020 Presidential Election have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia. The Fulton County District Attorney is investigating possible criminal activity by Trump and his associates in efforts they made to pressure Georgia officials to falsify results of the election.

Murder charges in mass shooting: Robert E. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of murder in the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Officials allege that Crimo had planned the attack for several weeks. Police recovered a high-powered rifle similar to an AR-15 that was used in the shooting. Approximately 70 shots were fired toward onlookers and marchers during the July 4 parade in Highland Park.

Confidence in PM Johnson weakens: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting to hold together his government following the resignation of two top ministers and several other officials. Members of his own Conservative political party have been trying to oust Johnson. Johnson almost lost a vote of confidence about a month ago. Critics say Johnson has been distracted by scandals and hasn’t been paying proper attention to issues such as inflation.

Donetsk civilians urged to evacuate: The governor of the Donetsk province in Ukraine has urged the estimated 350,000 civilians who still are in that territory to get out as the Russians step up their attacks. Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation was necessary to save civilian lives and allow the Ukrainian military to better defend against the Russians.

Kinzinger receives death threats: U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois has revealed that he has received numerous death threats as a result of serving on the House committee looking into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump’s failed coup. Kinzinger released recordings of about a dozen threatening messages phoned to his office. His family also was threatened by the callers.

Bulls are back: The bulls are running again in Pamplona, Spain. The running of the bulls festival that lasts nine days got started today after having had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.