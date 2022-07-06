Yonkers buying bus depot for new riverfront park

Yonkers is buying eight parcels of land including a bus depot that will be combined with a county-owned parcel to create a 3.8-acre waterfront park on the Hudson River. The site is in the city’s Ludlow section. The Yonkers City Council has approved spending up to $13 million to acquire the eight parcels. The bus depot is owned by Anthony Mauro and covers 2.95 acres.

The park project is expected to cost up to $20 million, with Westchester County pledging $10 million toward the land purchase and development.

Among the parcels of land that will be combined into the new park are 8 and 9 Water Grant St., 78, 101 and 12 Pier St., and 12 and 111 Yerks Place.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “With the purchase of this land, southwest Yonkers will once again regain access to our most precious asset, the Hudson River. Plans are being developed now to create a new park that will feature an additional boat launch, playground, open green space and more. Thanks to our partnership with Westchester County, we continue to return our waterfront to our residents and improve our quality of life.”

Westchester County anticipates contributing to the park a parcel of land that’s situated at the north end of its adjacent wastewater treatment plant.

County Executive George Latimer said, “Yonkers residents deserve riverside park access the same way that all Westchester residents do. I am looking forward to implementing our shared vision, and more importantly, seeing the enjoyment it will bring to the residents of Ludlow Park and beyond.”

The idea of establishing a Hudson River waterfront park north of the county’s wastewater treatment plant was covered in the January 20, 2020 report that was titled “Ludlow Street Transit Oriented Development Plan.” The report was prepared by BFJ Planning for the City of Yonkers.

“A key element of this plan is the incorporation of a waterfront park, which would take up the western portion of the study area,” the report said. “This area is currently used for storage of school buses, which is not considered a water dependent or water enhanced use.”

The report said that a small potion of the waterfront land directly south of the bus storage area features a fenced section that at the time the report was prepared was not being utilized and could be donated by the county to the city for incorporation into a new park.

The report also said that potential activities at the park could include concerts and events taking place in a space designed for the purpose, a marina, a restaurant and seasonal food stands. Playgrounds, sports facilities and equipment for boat launching also were envisioned.