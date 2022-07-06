Home Fairfield Michelle McCabe named executive director of Connecticut Main Street Center

Michelle McCabe named executive director of Connecticut Main Street Center

Phil Hall
Connecticut Main Street Center (CMSC), a Hartford-based nonprofit focused on developing and sustaining vibrant downtowns within the state, has named Fairfield resident Michelle McCabe as its new executive director.

McCabe takes over from Kimberley Parsons-Whitaker, who has served as CMSC’s interim CEO for the last year after Patrick McMahon’s departure in late July 2021.

McCabe was previously interim executive director at Bridgeport-based HomeBridge Ventures, a nonprofit focused on holistic workforce development and re-entry programming for formerly incarcerated individuals. Prior to that, Ms. McCabe spent seven years as director of the FEED Center with The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport.

“I love how a great downtown invites you in with a charming main street, restaurants, shops and entertainment venues,” said McCabe. “I can’t wait to begin working with CMSC’s staff and board to replicate and grow this kind of magic, and to help people better understand the powerful economic and social impacts that happen as a result of well-managed downtowns, both for the community individually and the state collectively.”

