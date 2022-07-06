Home Fairfield Xerox acquires U.K. marcom services provider

Xerox acquires U.K. marcom services provider

By
Phil Hall
-

Norwalk-headquartered Xerox Holdings Corp. has acquired Go Inspire, a U.K.-based print and digital marketing and communication services provider with a customer base throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed

According to Darren Cassidy, U.K. and Ireland managing director and senior vice president of EMEA global document services at Xerox, “Go Inspire’s capabilities will support the transformation of our transactional and direct mail services into multi-channel communications, accelerate growth in EMEA and create new avenues for us to help current and new clients.”

“We are thrilled to join the Xerox team and eager to contribute to the growth of Xerox Digital Services,” said Patrick Headley, CEO of Go Inspire. “Together with Xerox, we will expand the portfolio of high value services for our expanding client base throughout the UK and beyond.”

Previous articleLong Island retail chain Madison’s Niche to open first Westchester store
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here