Xerox acquires U.K. marcom services provider

Norwalk-headquartered Xerox Holdings Corp. has acquired Go Inspire, a U.K.-based print and digital marketing and communication services provider with a customer base throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed

According to Darren Cassidy, U.K. and Ireland managing director and senior vice president of EMEA global document services at Xerox, “Go Inspire’s capabilities will support the transformation of our transactional and direct mail services into multi-channel communications, accelerate growth in EMEA and create new avenues for us to help current and new clients.”

“We are thrilled to join the Xerox team and eager to contribute to the growth of Xerox Digital Services,” said Patrick Headley, CEO of Go Inspire. “Together with Xerox, we will expand the portfolio of high value services for our expanding client base throughout the UK and beyond.”