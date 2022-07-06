Long Island retail chain Madison’s Niche to open first Westchester store

The Long Island-based lifestyle retail chain Madison’s Niche will be opening its first Westchester location this fall at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center in Rye Brook.

Madison’s Niche signed a long-term lease for 3,000 square feet in the space previously occupied by Dusty Rose. The chain operates five stores in Long Island, and the Rye Brook location will be its first outside of its home territory

“We are bringing Madison’s Niche Lifestyle Boutique to Rye Ridge because we want to share our passion for styling, fashion, home décor and gifts with the Westchester community,” said Karen McAvoy, who co-owns the chain with her daughter Madison McAvoy. “We can’t wait to become part of the Rye Ridge Family.”

Erin Hinchey, leasing agent for the shopping center, represented the property in the transaction and Jason Sobol of RIPCO Real Estate represented Madison’s Niche.