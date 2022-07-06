Gina Omolon named CFO at Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private

Fieldpoint Private, the Greenwich-based private banking firm, has named Gina Omolon as chief financial officer. She will succeed Ian McMahon, who will be retiring in October after almost 10 years with Fieldpoint.

Omolon is a CPA and will be based in the firm’s Atlanta office. Prior to joining Fieldpoint, she was a partner at Mazars USA LLP. She began her career as a senior associate with Ernst & Young International, performing audits for a variety of international and domestic businesses.

“I am pleased to welcome Gina to Fieldpoint – her diverse and extensive knowledge base is already making a difference,” said Russ Holland, president and CEO of Fieldpoint Private. “Her background as a leader at a top audit and tax advisory firm, and service to well-known financial firms both nationally and abroad, brings an important breadth of perspective to our executive team.”