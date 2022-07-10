Bradley Airport unveils $210M Ground Transportation Center

The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) opened its $210 million Ground Transportation Center at Bradley International Airport with a June 30 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new Ground Transportation Center covers 13.4 acres and was designed to offer several amenities including the more convenient siting of rental car services at the airport. In the new structure, the rental car operations for nine brands are consolidated in a single facility, including vehicle pick-up and drop-off, car storage, cleaning and fueling.

Passenger access is available to the facility within a short and sheltered walking distance from the main Terminal A site, thus ending the need for passengers to use a shuttle to access their rental cars. The rental car companies will also utilize environmentally friendly substances and will recycle and filter water during car washes.

The new center also adds 830 new public parking spots, which increases the airport’s parking availability by 10%. More than half of those spaces will offer covered parking and the remainder will be surface parking spots next to the facility. All of the new spots also are within a short walking distance to Terminal A.

Furthermore, the new center houses charter bus traffic and will also include a dedicated area that, in the future, will be used to receive high-frequency buses connecting the airport to the CTRail line, as well as regional bus services. The facility will also house more than 50 electric vehicle charging stations.

In addition to addressing the transportation needs of passengers, the new center will highlight Connecticut’s nature and history with original works of art located on each of the four floors.

Work began on the center in 2019 and involved more than 800 individuals. The center was financed by customer facility charge revenues.

“The Ground Transportation Center will dramatically improve the passenger experience at Bradley International Airport for both arrivals and departures,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Those of us who live in Connecticut know how convenient it is to fly in and out of Bradley. It was one of our best-kept secrets, but now that secret is out. This new facility, built without the use of taxpayer funds, is key to Bradley’s position as an essential economic driver for our state and is already helping to bring new airlines and destinations that benefit our residents and businesses.”

“Despite the setbacks of the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction of the airport’s new Ground Transportation Center has been achieved on time and on budget,” said Connecticut Airport Authority Board of Directors Chairman Tony Sheridan. “Without a doubt, this has been a massive undertaking, and we extend our gratitude to all our partners on the successful completion of this major passenger enhancement.”