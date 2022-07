UNITED WAY AWARDS MORE THAN $200,000 IN GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) awarded 28 grants to local nonprofits totaling $210,000. The grants support the program and operational needs of organizations working to improve the quality of life of the underprivileged, marginalized or ALICE (those employed but living paycheck-to-paycheck) populations in Westchester or Putnam Counties. Over 100 proposals were submitted for…