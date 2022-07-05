U.S. and world news for July 5

Highland Park mass shooting: Robert E. Crimo III, is being held by authorities in connection with their investigation into the mass shooting during yesterday’s July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. At least six people were killed and approximately 30 injured. The shooter had positioned himself on a roof and fired into the people below. Highland Park is an affluent suburb of Chicago.

Police shot during July 4th celebration in Philadelphia: Two police officers were shot and wounded during a July 4th celebration in Philadelphia. Several thousand people were attending a concert and fireworks event at the time. It was not immediately clear whether the policemen had been targeted by the shooter.

Aftermath of Akron clash: A state of emergency was declared by the mayor in Akron, Ohio, after a clash involving police and demonstrators. The demonstrators were protesting police having shot and killed a 25-year-old black man, Jayland Walker, who had been pulled over in a traffic stop. Walker got out of his car and was running away from several police officers when they fired approximately 90 bullets, of which approximately 60 hit him. He was unarmed at the time he was shot although police reported a gun was found in his car.

Sweden and Finland on path to NATO membership: NATO is seeking formal approval from all 30 of its member nations to admit Sweden and Finland. The organization decided this morning to move ahead in seeking formal approvals to admit the two countries. Sweden and Finland have already been invited to sit in on all NATO meetings as if they were already members.

Australia flooding: Flooding following several days of torrential rain has hit Sydney, the largest city in Australia, which has a population of 5 million. About 50,000 people were told to abandon their homes. Some areas near Sydney had up to 59 inches of rain in a single 24-hour period.

Putin claims victory: Russian President Vladimir Putin claims victory for the Russian military in Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy promised Ukraine will take back the territory. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Prime Minister says that rebuilding the country after the war is likely to cost at least $750 billion dollars.