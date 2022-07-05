Home Fairfield Danbury’s JK’s restaurant listed at $2.2M

Phil Hall
JK’s, a staple of Danbury’s dining scene for nearly a century, is being listed for sale at $2.2 million.

The restaurant began as Original Texas Hot Weiners in 1924 under the ownership of brothers George and Peter Koukos. JK’s moved twice during its years in business, arriving at its current 126 South St. site in 1974.

According to its listing, “this particular business thrived” when the Covid-19 pandemic crippled the restaurant industry and forced many independently owned eateries to shut down. The listing added JK’s “still continues to grow and could expand to even more.”

“The family who owns this would love nothing more than capable and willing people to pass off the years of dedication to someone with the same dream,” the listing added.

