Fairfield University teams with Albertus Magnus College on nursing degree program

Fairfield University is partnering with New Haven’s Albertus Magnus College in a program that enables Albertus nursing students to achieve a second bachelor’s degree with 15 additional months of study via Fairfield.

Under the program, Albertus students would complete a bachelor’s degree and required courses at their college to be eligible for admission to Fairfield. For example, those who earn a bachelor’s degree in biology or general health studies can apply for the Accelerated Second Degree in Nursing program at Fairfield, and in 15 months they will be able to add a Second Degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing (SDNU) to their name.

The deadline for the first group of applicants to apply is Dec. 1.

“So often we hear from students that they think they’d make a great nurse but don’t have an undergraduate degree in nursing,” said Fairfield’s Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies Dean Meredith Kazer, “This agreement with Albertus helps fulfill the urgent need for nurses.”

“This opportunity provides a practical, cost-effective pathway for our students who want to make a difference in today’s healthcare environment, where the need for qualified nurses is at a premium,” said Albertus’ Vice President of Academic Affairs Sean O’Connell. “By addressing the needs of students and society, our agreement with Fairfield University is aligned with Albertus’ bold new strategic plan, ‘Albertus 2025: Lighting the Way to a Second Century,’ a vision which leverages the gifts and talents of the Albertus community as we prepare to address challenges and seize opportunities that lie ahead.”