Kerry Gallagher named next Orange County finance commissioner

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has named Kerry Gallagher as the county’s next commissioner of finance. She replaces Karin Hablow, who left to take the job of Westchester’s finance commissioner.

In this position, Gallagher will administer the county’s finances, including banking, investment, debt issuance, payroll, accounts payable, property tax collection, and financial reporting. Gallagher was previously served as deputy commissioner of finance for four years, and prior to that she was deputy commissioner in Orange County’s Department of Health.

“Kerry has the experience, knowledge and personality to lead the Finance Department,” Neuhaus said. “She is a consummate professional with a head for numbers and seeing the big picture. Kerry is a team player who is enthusiastic about leading the Finance Department and will do a great job.”

Gallagher’s position is subject to confirmation by the Orange County Legislature, and Neuhaus stated he would present Gallagher for confirmation in the coming weeks.