Historic Hudson Valley honors the Ginsburgs

Historic Hudson Valley (HHV), a nonprofit based in Tarrytown that has its mission interpreting and promoting historic landmarks of national significance in the Hudson Valley for the benefit and enjoyment of the public, has honored developer Martin Ginsburg and his wife Irene.

Ginsburg is the founder and principal of Ginsburg Development Companies, which has its headquarters in Valhalla and has commercial and residential developments in various Hudson Valley locations.

On June 23, more than 150 guests attended a dinner at Abeyton Lodge in Pocantico Hills where the Ginsburgs received an award from HHV’s Women’s History Institute that was presented by Mark F. Rockefeller, chairman of the HHV Executive Committee and Wilson S. Neely, chairman of HHV.

The Women’s History Institute, which was founded in 2016 and focuses on the contributions of women in the Hudson Valley, benefitted from the proceeds of the dinner.

One of the institute’s programs under development is “Invisible Women,” a virtual presentation featuring the little-known stories of the free and enslaved women of Philipsburg and Van Cortlandt Manors. “Invisible Women” is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Among the speakers at the dinner was State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins,

“I’m pleased to support Historic Hudson Valley’s Women’s History Institute, which tells the stories of the women, both free and enslaved, who contributed so much to the economy and culture of the Hudson Valley,” Stewart-Cousins said. “My heartiest congratulations go out to Martin and Irene Ginsburg who were honored for their restoration and transformation of a historic Peekskill convent into a world-class destination.”

As part of a mixed-use development in Peekskill, Ginsburg developed the Abbey Inn & Spa, a boutique hotel and event space that includes the Apropos Restaurant & Bar in the former St. Mary’s Chapel building at Fort Hill. The chapel dated from late 19th century and was home to the Episcopal Community of St. Mary until 2003.

“As one of the most prominent real estate developers in the region, Martin and Irene Ginsburg have long been champions of the Hudson Valley as a world-class destination because of its natural beauty, historic significance and extraordinary cultural institutions,” said Waddell Stillman, president of HHV. “With HHV’s focus on preserving and contributing to this unique regional landscape, it is only fitting that we honor the Ginsburgs and their extraordinary adaptation of the former home of the Community of St. Mary, the oldest Episcopalian religious order in the United States.”

HHV explains that it educates and entertains more than 325,000 people a year through school programs, tours of National Historic Landmarks, and various events like The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in which about 7,000 hand-carved jack o’ lanterns illuminate the landscape at Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson.

