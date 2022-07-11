Green Yonkers gets greener

Although Yonkers has had a Green Building Ordinance on the books since May 2013 intended to cause city facilities to be designed and constructed with a goal of being sustainable and encourage commercial and residential developers to do the same, it recently expanded the ordinance and added requirements for electric vehicle infrastructure to be installed at all newly developed parking facilities.

Legislation expanding the Green Building Ordinance had been passed by the City Council on June 14 and was quickly signed into law by Mayor Mike Spano.

“Expanding participation in green development practices will further support energy and water conservation, lower emissions, reduce building operating costs and promote an overall healthier city for our residents and businesses,” Spano said.

The expanded Green Building Ordinance now applies to all nonresidential developments greater than 15,000 square feet and residential developments with more than 25 units. The newly amended ordinance requires new parking lots and garages with 10 or more parking spaces to be constructed with at least 5% of parking spaces, and not less than two spaces, equipped for EV charging. The ordinance includes minimum electrical specifications to ensure that the power supply is adequate.

The original Green Building Ordinance explained there was a belief that “municipal governments should assume the role of leadership in promoting the efficient use of natural resources providing for the long-term protection and enhancement of our environment, our economy and the health of our citizens and future generations.” It noted that in the U.S., buildings account for 38% of all carbon dioxide emissions and represent 73% of electricity consumption.