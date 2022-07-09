Yonkers police play key role in breaking up alleged illegal firearms ring

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, the city’s Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III announced a series of arrests in a multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of illegal firearms from Washington, D.C., into Yonkers.

On June 24, detectives arrested Jose Gregory Olivo-Feliz, age 27, of Yonkers; Pedro Junior Olivo-Feliz, age 21, of Yonkers; and Idanis Lora-Espinal, age 30, of Washington, D.C. A fourth person, Netaly A. Pena-Camilo, age 25, of Washington, D.C., was subsequently arrested. All four defendants were arraigned in Yonkers City Court and ordered held without bail. Felony charges against them had been filed in Yonkers City Court.

Earlier this year, the Yonkers Police Department Narcotics Unit initiated a joint investigation with the DEA, New York City Police Department, New York State Police and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office into the illegal interstate trafficking of firearms to Yonkers. The investigation focused on the trafficking of “ghost guns,” untraceable guns that can be easily assembled to become fully functioning firearms at home with parts that can be bought online and through various retailers. These “ghost guns” are designed to avoid gun laws and regulations, including background checks before purchases.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of two conventional firearms and 31 “ghost guns.” The conventional guns had been purchased and the “ghost gun” parts had been purchased and assembled into finished guns in Washington, D.C., before being brought to Yonkers for sale. The investigation shut down what law enforcement termed “an alleged ‘Iron Pipeline’ of illegal firearms” from the nation’s capital, Washington.

“The Yonkers PD is doing a tremendous job in reducing gun violence by getting these illegal guns off our streets and out of the hands of those who want to cause harm,” Spano said. “YPD’s proactive approach is working, but we need to remain vigilant to ensure these ghost guns do not infiltrate our neighborhoods. I commend the collaborative efforts of the joint agencies who worked with our Narcotics Unit to help stem the growing gun and drug pipeline that is plaguing our nation. Let these arrests serve as a message that Yonkers does and will not tolerate these guns in our community.”

According to Sapienza, “This investigation shows the amazing work that can be accomplished when highly skilled investigators collaborate toward the ultimate goal of public safety. Because of the efforts of these detectives and their supervisors, more than 30 guns have been removed from the streets of Yonkers and its surrounding communities.”

Rocah emphasized that illegal firearms flowing into New York from out of state threaten the safety of local communities.

“I’m grateful to the Yonkers Police Department and the numerous state, local and federal partners who pursued this investigation and who work with us every day to rid our streets of illegal guns,” Rocah said. “I will use the full force of my office to prosecute gun crimes and gun traffickers.”