Yonkers hires equity officer

A new job title is starting to appear on the organizational charts of municipalities across the U.S. as towns, cities and counties continue to see population becoming more diverse in a variety of categories such as age, economic status, heritage, educational attainment and immigration status. The job title is equity officer and the idea is to have someone on staff charged with the responsibility of making sure that everyone can have a stake in being served by government as well as opportunities for involvement in its operation.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano recently announced his appointment of diversity and inclusion specialist Sonja Smash as the city’s first-ever equity officer. Smash will be leading the city’s efforts to create new administrative procedures and policies that promote equity and inclusion.

Smash will be responsible for developing a DEIA strategy (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) for the city to use related to personnel recruitment, hiring, retention, promotion, training and outreach. She also will collaborate with the city of Yonkers’ Health Equity Taskforce in efforts to improve access to health care and create a healthier population.

“I am excited to welcome Sonja and this new position to our administration,” Spano said. “As we continue to celebrate diversity in Yonkers, Sonja’s expertise coupled with her enthusiasm will bring unlimited possibilities to better diversifying our workforce and ensuring our policies are accessible and equitable for all.”

Smash said, “I am passionate about the work of equity and inclusion and I look forward to partnering with the mayor and his administration, the Health Equity Taskforce and city stakeholders to foster a more inclusive and equitable city for all.”

Smash brings to the city more than 10 years of human resources and diversity and inclusion experience. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Science degree in Communications from The College of New Rochelle.