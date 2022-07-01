Danbury’s White Street Plaza sells for $2.4M

White Street Plaza, a mixed-used property in Danbury, has been sold for $2.4 million.

Located at 286-290 White St., the property was built in 1971 and expanded in 1977 to its current 13,996 square feet dimensions. White Street Plaza consists of four retail suites occupying approximately 8,000 square feet on its first floor and four retail/office suites occupying approximately 5,925 square feet on its upper level.

Northeast Private Client Group’s Investment Associate Robert Paterno and Senior Vice Investments Brad Balletto represented the seller, SPRO Associates LLC, and procured the buyer, Decorum & Associates.