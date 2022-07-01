Connecticut seeks companies considering relocation from states with restrictive abortion laws

Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz issued a joint open letter to businesses in states with restrictive abortion laws to consider relocating to Connecticut.

The letter noted that last week’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has resulted in the question of abortion access being decided at a state level.

“There are far-reaching implications for businesses and workers located in states likely to severely limit access to reproductive rights in the coming weeks,” Lamont and Bysiewicz wrote. “For many of you, we can imagine that new restrictions will feel like a betrayal and cause concern about where to live and work. Customers and employees alike will be attracted to states that protect reproductive rights for all.”

Claiming that “Connecticut has a record of providing equal opportunity to all people and one of the strongest records when it comes to protecting reproductive rights,” the governor and lieutenant governor asserted that the state’s laws enabling access to abortion is a key selling point for doing business in Connecticut. The letter included a link to the AdvanceCT.org website for those interested in relocating to the state.

“Protection of women’s healthcare choices is one reason to do business in Connecticut, but there are a host of other reasons,” they continued. “We’re the most family-friendly state in America with access to the best childcare you can find anywhere and a paid family medical leave program that provides necessary time for workers to care for loved ones.”