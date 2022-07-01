JoAnn Ryan to chair Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education

Gov. Ned Lamont is appointing JoAnn Ryan to serve as chairwoman of the Connecticut Board of Regents for Higher Education (BOR).

The BOR is the governing body for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system, which consists of four state universities, 12 community colleges, and Charter Oak State College. Ryan is president and CEO of the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce and served as BOR vice chairwoman since February and has been a member of the board since 2018. She will succeed Matt Fleury, who chaired the BOR since 2011.

The governor also named Juanita T. James and James McCarthy to serve as board members. James is president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation and was previously chief marketing and communications office for Pitney Bowes. McCarthy is a former interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Baruch College and a former president of Suffolk University.