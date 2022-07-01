M&T Bank to offer Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport

M&T Bank has announced plans to launch its Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab in Bridgeport.

According to the bank, this seven-week program will accept as many as 50 entrepreneurs seeking to expand their business skills and connections. M&T will be partnering with the University of Bridgeport Innovation Center and the program will cover topics including creating a business plan, credit fundamentals, marketing, legal entity formation and pitch tips. The program will conclude with a pitch competition, awarding grants of up to $6,000 funded by M&T.

M&T previously launched in M&T’s New York and Pennsylvania markets. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 5 and the program starts Sept. 21.

“This program will have a positive impact not only on local businesses, but on the entire community, benefitting the area’s multitude of talented and diverse entrepreneurs,” said Frank Micalizzi, M&T regional president and head of commercial banking for Bridgeport. “Through our conversations with state and local officials, community leaders, academic institutions and many local business owners, we have worked together to deliver a proven approach that can help these businesses thrive and grow.”