Nuvance Health becomes a Cleveland Clinic affiliate

Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute has become an affiliate of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

The Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic will share clinical best practices for patient care with the clinicians and multidisciplinary teams at three Nuvance Health’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.

“This clinical affiliation will give us access to the best practices that have helped Cleveland Clinic achieve U.S. News & World Report’s No. 1 ranking for cardiology and heart surgery for the past 27 consecutive years,” said Dr. Mark Warshofsky, senior vice president and chairman of the Nuvance Health Heart and Vascular Institute.

“Management of heart disease is complex, but we can advance the treatment of cardiovascular disease to benefit our communities by working together on programs like this,” said Dr. Lars Svensson, chairman of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. “Our affiliation with Nuvance Health will allow for sharing of best practices, while working together to ensure the highest quality care to Nuvance’s patients.”