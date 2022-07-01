New York allocates $8.7M in grants for immigrant services

Gov. Hochul announced approximately $8.7 million in new grants will be allocated to community-based nonprofits through the Department of State’s Office for New Americans (ONA).

According to a statement from the governor’s office, grants will support ONA’s statewide network of Opportunity Centers to provide naturalization application assistance and civics test preparation to immigrants and refugees on their path to becoming U.S. citizens. The grants will also support ONA’s Legal Counsels, a program that provides free immigration legal assistance to any immigrant in need.

“New York is built on the hard work and determination of generations of immigrants, and we will continue to support those who are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families,” said Hochul, who also signed a proclamation to make June known as Immigrant Heritage Month.

Locally, the new grants will be distributed to the Catholic Charities and the Archdiocese of New York for Dutchess, Orange and Rockland counties, and Make the Road New York and Neighbors Link for Westchester.