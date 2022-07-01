U.S. and world news for July 1

Russians pull out of Snake Island: After a fierce battle with the Ukrainian military Russian troops have pulled out of Snake Island, a strategic location on the Black Sea. The Russians said their withdrawal was a gesture of goodwill to help the Ukrainians resume exports of wheat and other agricultural items. Snake Island is a key location for controlling access to Ukraine’s major port city Odessa.

The Washington Examiner editorializes against Trump: The Washington Examiner, which is a conservative newspaper in the nation’s capital that has been a long-time supporter of Donald Trump has put out an editorial saying, in part, “Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony ought to ring the death knell for former President Donald Trump’s political career. Trump is unfit to be anywhere near power ever again. Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.” So says the conservative newspaper The Washington Examiner.

Witness tampering questions: The New York Times reports that questions are being raised about possible witness tampering by Donald Trump and his allies with the revelation that money from Trump’s political organization has been used to pay for lawyers helping witnesses called before the House Jan. 6 committee.

EPA head vows to continue regulating: Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan says that despite the Supreme Court’s decision curtailing the EPA’s powers to protect the environment, the EPA will continue to set environmental standards. While the Supreme Court’s split decision is seen as a blow to efforts to combat climate change, Regan said, “EPA will move forward with lawfully setting and implementing environmental standards that meet our obligation to protect all people and all communities from environmental harm.”

Feds investigate NYPD unit: The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Special Victims Division of the New York City Police Department. The Justice Department says it has received information alleging problems at Special Victims that have existed for more than a decade. It says survivors of sex crimes have been deprived of prompt, thorough and effective investigations needed to protect public safety. These deficiencies allegedly include failing to take basic investigative steps and shaming and abusing sex crime victims and re-traumatizing them during investigations.

Jackson sworn in: 51-year-old Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to serve on the Supreme Court. It’s the first time there will be four female justices on the court and Jackson is the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.