Lamont names replacement for retiring Secretary of the State Merrill

Gov. Ned Lamont has named Mark F. Kohler to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, who is leaving elected office effective at noon today.

Kohler retired earlier this year after a 30-year career in the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General, serving most recently as an associate attorney general. Prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General, he worked as an associate attorney with the law firm of Shipman & Goodwin from 1990 to 1992.

“I am honored and humbled to be named by Gov. Ned Lamont to serve out the remainder of this term and continue my public service on behalf of the people of the State of Connecticut,” said Kohler, who will serve as Secretary of the State through Dec. 31.

