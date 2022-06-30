Home Latest News Coworking company Daybase to open first Westchester site

Daybase, a hybrid work company, will open its first Westchester location at 326 Halstead Ave. in Harrison on July 25.

The New York City-headquartered Daybase was founded in 2020 with the goal of developing a national network of neighborhood coworking spots, with its first location opening last February in Hoboken, New Jersey. The Harrison location encompasses 4,981 square feet of street-level retail space in a new AvalonBay Communities development adjacent to the Harrison Metro-North train station.

“The future of work is here,” said Daybase CEO, Joel Steinhaus. “In the past, individuals and companies alike did not have a professional-grade, locally available, on-demand option between home and the office. We created Daybase to solve this challenge and bring a long overdue alternative to the neighborhood.”

