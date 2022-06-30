Southport’s Carter Morse & Goodrich creates philanthropic foundation

Carter Morse & Goodrich, a Southport-based boutique M&A advisory firm, has announced the formation of the Carter Morse & Goodrich Foundation.

According to the company, the foundation builds upon its “culture of community involvement” and will provide philanthropic donations to nonprofits that encourage entrepreneurship, economic independence and self-betterment.

“We believe in not simply making donations, but in actively participating and being a positive force within our communities,” said Michael Carter, founding partner. “Our team has been active in local education programs, youth sports programs, hospitals and clinics, local government and business associations. We are extremely proud of our initial recipients who we know first-hand are doing work that is changing lives.”