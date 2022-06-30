Local organizations unite to help Afghan refugee family learn English

Four regional organizations – the Interfaith Refugee Resettlement Committee, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Housatonic Community College (HCC) and its Foundation partner – have joined forces to help to help develop the English communication skills of an Afghan refugee family who fled the Taliban.

The Afghan family consists of a father, mother, five adult daughters (ages 18-28), a son in-law, and three children (ages 8, 5 and 2). The father held a senior position with a women’s rights organization, and the young adults were human resources and communications professionals, teachers, doctors in training, and college students. Due to their work, they were forced to leave their country when the Taliban took control last year.

This summer, three members of this family will take English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at HCC – six family members completed ESL classes this past spring and their tuition was financed by Immigrant Success Fund at Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, as well as via student summer scholarships provided by the Housatonic Community College Foundation.

“We are honored to play a role in helping this newly arrived refugee family successfully integrate into our community,” said HCC CEO Dr. Dwayne Smith. “Some of our HCC scholars come to campus needing ESL support, and our passionate educators are dedicated to academic instruction to improve their English communication skills.”

Photo by USAID / Pixnio