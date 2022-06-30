Mastercard and Verizon partner on new small business credit card

Mastercard has teamed with Verizon on a new credit card designed for small business owners.

The Verizon Business Mastercard is issued by the First National Bank of Omaha and does not require an annual fee. The card has a rewards program linked to the purchases of business-related expenses including office supplies, technology and fuel purchases.

The rewards program enables cardholders to earn and redeem points called Verizon Business Dollars, which can be used for business-related devices or accessories, and they can also direct their points for paying their Verizon Business wireless bill. Newly approved cardholders will receive $50 toward their credit card statement after their first purchase.

“Today’s small business owner is looking for smarter, relevant, and customized digital financial products that accelerate their operations and make their lives easier,” said Chiro Aikat, executive vice president of products and engineering in North America at Purchase-headquartered Mastercard.