ESI signs lease for new smaller space at Norwalk’s MerrittView

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI), a specialty chemicals company, has signed a lease for a 13,241-square-foot office at MerrittView, 383 Main Ave. in Norwalk.

ESI was based in MerrittView in a larger space with one year left on that lease, but felt it could better operate in a smaller office. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan and Vice President Charlene O’Connell represented ESI in this transaction – the brokerage is also based in MerrittView.

“Facing one year left on a lease with an office layout that is no longer efficient seems like an uphill battle,” said ESI’s Chief Accounting Officer Michael Russnok. “But with the creative solutions that we brought to the table, including an architect, we negotiated with the landlord to ensure new lease terms for a better laid-out workplace with a new, cost-effective lease.”