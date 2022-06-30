U.S. and world news for June 30

Cipollone subpoenaed: Donald Trump’s White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed to testify by the House Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been identified as raising legal issues regarding some of the things Trump had been doing, according to testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. She testified that Cipollone warned that some of what was going on with respect to trying to change the result of the 2020 election was illegal.

Kelly sentenced to 30 years: Music star R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing minors, both males and females. A federal jury in Brooklyn had found him guilty. R. Kelly plans to appeal. In August, he’s scheduled to go on trial in Chicago on charges related to child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Bennett not running: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett says he will not be running to stay in the job in the next election cycle. After Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted as prime minister, Bennett took over. With Bennett retiring, observers believe Netanyahu will attempt a return to power.

Lawsuit alleges religious firings: Two people who were fired from a contracting company in North Carolina have filed a federal lawsuit alleging their firings were because they refused to attend the company’s daily Christian prayer meetings. They allege that the prayer meetings lasted about an hour and that owner of the company required all employees to join in reciting the Catholic version of The Lord’s Prayer. The lawsuit was fled in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, North Carolina.

$358M Q1 loss: Mark Tritton, the president, CEO and member of the board of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is out, replaced by Sue Gove, who is on the board and will serve as interim CEO. The company announced first quarter 2022 financial results that included a $358 million loss on net sales of $1.4 billion. Net sales were down 25% from the comparable period last year.

Medal of Honor recipient passes away: Hershel Williams has died at age 98 in Charleston, West Virginia. Williams had been the last surviving recipient of a Medal of Honor as a result heroic acts on the battlefield while serving in World War II. He had been a corporal in the Marines.