Mixed-use development at Fairfield’s Metro-North station sold to NJ developer

Phil Hall
The Crossings at Fairfield Metro, a mixed-use development site at the Metro-North train station in Fairfield, has been acquired by the New Jersey-based property developer Accurate for an undisclosed sum.

The transit-oriented project will be developed on a 23.88-acre parcel adjacent to the train station, with frontage on Ash Creek providing access to the Long Island Sound. Approvals are in place for 357 apartments, a 118-key hotel, 70,000 square feet of office and 40,000 square feet of retail space.

“We are delighted to expand our development footprint throughout the northeast with this well-located site in Fairfield, Connecticut,” said Jack Klugmann, president and CEO of Accurate. “With direct access to public rail service and proximity to community amenities and services, the property is ideally suited for a modern, mixed-use development that creates a well-balanced destination and becomes a center point for community life.”

The CBRE team of Louis Zuckerman, Patrick Colwell and Jeffrey Dunne represented the seller of the site, Blackrock Realty LLC, and procured Accurate as the buyer.

