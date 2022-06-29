Home Fairfield Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill resigns, citing family medical issue

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill resigns, citing family medical issue

By
Phil Hall
-

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced that she is resigning effective June 30 at noon, citing a family media issue as the reason for her abrupt before the end of her term.

“It is after long and serious consideration, and with a heavy heart, that I have decided to resign my office as Secretary of the State at the end of this month,” said Merrill. “My family’s health, and in particular my husband’s diagnosis of a degenerative disease, requires my full attention at this time, and cannot wait the six months left to finish out my term.”

Merrill represented Mansfield in the Connecticut House of Representatives for almost 24 years, before her 2010 election as Connecticut’s Secretary of the State. She was re-elected in 2014 and 2018 but chose not to participate in this year’s election.

Gov. Ned Lamont will appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of Merrill’s term, which concludes on Dec. 31. Merrill is the second statewide office holder to resign based on health-related matters in recent months, following Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s departure from his office last December.

Previous articleRockland nonprofit suffers theft of catalytic converters from its vehicular fleet
Next articleMetro-North to expand train schedules
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here