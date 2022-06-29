Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill resigns, citing family medical issue

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced that she is resigning effective June 30 at noon, citing a family media issue as the reason for her abrupt before the end of her term.

“It is after long and serious consideration, and with a heavy heart, that I have decided to resign my office as Secretary of the State at the end of this month,” said Merrill. “My family’s health, and in particular my husband’s diagnosis of a degenerative disease, requires my full attention at this time, and cannot wait the six months left to finish out my term.”

Merrill represented Mansfield in the Connecticut House of Representatives for almost 24 years, before her 2010 election as Connecticut’s Secretary of the State. She was re-elected in 2014 and 2018 but chose not to participate in this year’s election.

Gov. Ned Lamont will appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of Merrill’s term, which concludes on Dec. 31. Merrill is the second statewide office holder to resign based on health-related matters in recent months, following Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s departure from his office last December.