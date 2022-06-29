Rockland nonprofit suffers theft of catalytic converters from its vehicular fleet

A charity in Clarkstown has been victimized by thieves who stole catalytic converters from seven of their vehicles.

News 12 reported that Meals on Wheels Rockland discovered the crime on Monday morning when they beginning to prepare for the daily food deliveries. An unsuccessful attempt was made to steal the catalytic converter on an eighth vehicle, while three other vehicles were not touched.

Kevin Hardy, CEO and president of Meals on Wheels Rockland, said it would cost the nonprofit thousands of dollars and months to have the damaged vehicles repaired. The organization has been scrambling to find alternative vehicles to assist in providing services to seniors.

The Clarkstown Police Department stated that other local businesses have also seen catalytic converters thefts from their vehicles.