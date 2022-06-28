U.S and world news for June 28

House Jan. 6 committee holding ‘surprise’ hearing today: The House Jan. 6 committee is holding a televised hearing at 1 p.m. today that was scheduled at the last minute yesterday, resulting is committee members having to fly back to Washington from the July 4 House of Representatives’ break. The committee is expected to hear testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a close aid to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The committee previously had recorded testimony from her, but sources indicate she may provide blockbuster new information today.

NTSB investigating Amtrak train wreck: The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to Mendon, Missouri, where an Amtrak train en route from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed after hitting a dump truck at a grade-level crossing. Three people were killed and more than 50 injured. The train was carrying about 200 passengers.

Russian missile hits Ukraine shopping center: The death toll as of early this morning stood at 18 with 59 injured as a result of a Russian missile hitting a Ukraine shopping center in Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said there were about 1,000 people inside the shopping center when the missile struck.

G-7 leaders want price cap on Russian oil/gas: A statement issued this morning by world leaders at the G-7 summit in Germany said that their countries would support Ukraine for as long as it takes in the war started by Russia. They agreed to work to limit the amount of money Russia receives from selling oil and natural gas. They believe such a cap would hurt Russia economically while also helping consumers.

46 found dead in truck in San Antonio: In San Antonio, 46 people have been found dead in a tractor trailer truck that was parked on a back road. Officials said they were immigrants who had been smuggled across the border from Mexico. It was not immediately known from which countries they came. Eighteen were found still alive and they were taken to hospitals. The truck had been spotted by a San Antonio city employee who reportedly heard cries for help coming from inside.

Supreme Court allows high school football prayers: The U.S. Supreme Court, in a six to three decision along philosophical lines, ruled that it is appropriate for a high school football coach in Bremerton, Washington, to hold prayer sessions on the 50-yard line at the end of football games. The dissenting liberal justices argued that by doing so, the coach was incorporating prayer into school and coercing students into participating. The conservative justices said the Constitution protected the coach’s right to engage in prayer.