Robbin Zella retires as director of Housatonic Museum of Art

Robbin Zella announced that she is retiring at the end of June from her role as director of the Housatonic Museum of Art, located on the Housatonic Community College (HCC) campus in Bridgeport.

Zella has been the museum’s director since 1998 and has coordinated more than 120 exhibitions at the museum’s Burt Chernow Galleries and surrounding spaces on the college campus. Exhibitions included iconic works by Rembrandt, Ansel Adams, Sol LeWitt and Chuck Close, as well as presentations by local artists.

HCC announced that Zella’s legacy will continue via a scholarship that was created in her name.

“The museum, its collections, and its programs will forever bear the impact of Robbin’s unwavering dedication,” said Dr. Dwayne Smith, HCC’s CEO. “She has enriched the lives of our students, faculty and the greater community, and Housatonic is grateful for her stewardship all these many years.”