Home Arts & Leisure Robbin Zella retires as director of Housatonic Museum of Art

Robbin Zella retires as director of Housatonic Museum of Art

By
Phil Hall
-

Robbin Zella announced that she is retiring at the end of June from her role as director of the Housatonic Museum of Art, located on the Housatonic Community College (HCC) campus in Bridgeport.

Zella has been the museum’s director since 1998 and has coordinated more than 120 exhibitions at the museum’s Burt Chernow Galleries and surrounding spaces on the college campus. Exhibitions included iconic works by Rembrandt, Ansel Adams, Sol LeWitt and Chuck Close, as well as presentations by local artists.

HCC announced that Zella’s legacy will continue via a scholarship that was created in her name.

“The museum, its collections, and its programs will forever bear the impact of Robbin’s unwavering dedication,” said Dr. Dwayne Smith, HCC’s CEO. “She has enriched the lives of our students, faculty and the greater community, and Housatonic is grateful for her stewardship all these many years.”

Previous articleBridgeport to issue food truck licenses for Seaside Park
Next articleSikorsky signs five-year contract with Army for 255 aircraft
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here