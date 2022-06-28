Bridgeport to issue food truck licenses for Seaside Park

The City of Bridgeport is launching a pilot program that will enable food trucks to set up for business at Seaside Park.

The Parks Food Truck Pilot Program license permit will be available on a first come first serve basis until the 10 available spots at Seaside Park West Beach and two spots at Seaside Park Grove are filled. The food trucks will be able to operate between July 1 and Oct. 15.

Only itinerant food vendors approved by the Bridgeport Health Department are eligible to apply. A Health Department license and and a Police Vendor’s License and Permit number must be provided in the applications, which are available through the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.