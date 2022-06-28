T-Mobile to relocate its Fairfield retail space

T-Mobile US Inc. has signed a long-term lease for 3,000 square feet of retail space at the Fairfield Shopping Center, located at 837 Post Road in Fairfield.

T-Mobile will be relocating its store at the Ring’s End Plaza at 1125 Post Road in Fairfield to the Fairfield Shopping Center at 837 Post Road in Fairfield, CT, occupying an end-cap site at the property that formerly housed an M&T Bank branch.

Angel Commercial LLC represented the property owner and Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.