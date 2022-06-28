Home Fairfield T-Mobile to relocate its Fairfield retail space

T-Mobile to relocate its Fairfield retail space

By
Phil Hall
-

T-Mobile US Inc. has signed a long-term lease for 3,000 square feet of retail space at the Fairfield Shopping Center, located at 837 Post Road in Fairfield.

T-Mobile will be relocating its store at the Ring’s End Plaza at 1125 Post Road in Fairfield to the Fairfield Shopping Center at 837 Post Road in Fairfield, CT, occupying an end-cap site at the property that formerly housed an M&T Bank branch.

Angel Commercial LLC represented the property owner and Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.

Previous articleCareMount Dental opens Yorktown Heights office
Next articleBridgeport to issue food truck licenses for Seaside Park
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here