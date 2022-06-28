CareMount Dental opens Yorktown Heights office

ProHEALTH Dental hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of CareMount Dental’s third Westchester office, located at 331 Downing Drive in Yorktown Heights.

ProHEALTH Dental’s expansion is part of its clinical affiliation with CareMount Medical, a multispecialty medical group serving the Hudson Valley and New York City. This is one of ProHEALTH Dental’s six major clinical affiliations, which serve over 3.5 million patients throughout the New York and New Jersey area. Through this clinical affiliation model, ProHEALTH Dental currently operates 15 offices, with more in development.

CareMount Dental also operates an office in Mount Kisco along with a Kids Are Great Dental office that is also in Mount Kisco. ProHEALTH Dental is also affiliated with WestDental, which has offices in White Plains and Yonkers.

Photo by John Vecchiolla, contributed by ProHEALTH Dental