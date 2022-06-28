Home Health Care CareMount Dental opens Yorktown Heights office

CareMount Dental opens Yorktown Heights office

By
Phil Hall
-

ProHEALTH Dental hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of CareMount Dental’s third Westchester office, located at 331 Downing Drive in Yorktown Heights.

ProHEALTH Dental’s expansion is part of its clinical affiliation with CareMount Medical, a multispecialty medical group serving the Hudson Valley and New York City. This is one of ProHEALTH Dental’s six major clinical affiliations, which serve over 3.5 million patients throughout the New York and New Jersey area. Through this clinical affiliation model, ProHEALTH Dental currently operates 15 offices, with more in development.

CareMount Dental also operates an office in Mount Kisco along with a Kids Are Great Dental office that is also in Mount Kisco. ProHEALTH Dental is also affiliated with WestDental, which has offices in White Plains and Yonkers.

Photo by John Vecchiolla, contributed by ProHEALTH Dental

Previous articleTalent line-up announced for White Plains’ Serious Fun Arts Fest
Next articleT-Mobile to relocate its Fairfield retail space
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here