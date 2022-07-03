Nod Hill Brewery’s latest offering is a ‘friendraiser’ from Friends of Weir Farm

Nod Hill Brewery has sold out of cans of their latest creation — a fruity and floral New England style IPA produced on-site at the company’s Ridgefield-based solar-powered facility. And while the beverage could certainly move units on its own, the cans were also in high demand owing to brilliant label art crafted by local artist Bobbi Eike Mullen and its name: Friends of Weir Farm India Pale Ale.

The impetus for the collaboration came from the Friends of Weir Farm, a volunteer organization dedicated to protecting and promoting one of only two National Historic Parks in Connecticut.

“Friends of Weir Farm was established in about 2015,” said Judy Wander, the group’s president. “We were all volunteers for the park and recognized that there were several things that the park was not able to do for itself. We loved the place, so we started a nonprofit.

“At the time,” she continued, “there had been some conversation about ‘wouldn’t it be fun to do a ‘Weir Beer?’ Obviously, the rhyming is a good play off on that.” Unfortunately, at the time, nobody was sure how to get started on such a project.

Though strictly created as a “friendraiser” rather than a fundraiser, according to Wander, she was still pleased with the outcome.

“Nod Hill did the heavy lifting in the beginning, which was to come up with a custom brew that was appropriate, navigate the label, go through any of the government requirements,” Wander said. “They actually took on the cost to print and to can, and then it came to us to do the promotion and create the tone.”

David Kaye, a founding partner and general manager at Nod Hill Brewery, said that the partnership was an easy decision once they were approached.

“They showed us a kind of similar beer that a brewery up in Maine did with Friends of Acadia National Park, and we thought it was a really cool concept,” he said. “The farm is just a two-minute drive from us and it’s a really beautiful spot that’s a little bit under the radar.”

According to Kaye, by the end of the June 12 event, every limited edition can had been sold, although those interested in trying the “hazier, floral, fruity, super aromatic beer” with a 6.2% ABV could sample it in the tap room for a while after. He said that the event was a major success in their books and that they are contemplating an annual Weir Beer happening, and possibly finding other groups to collaborate with.

“We love brewing these kinds of beers,” Kaye said of the recipe they developed. “And when we make these beers that are a collaboration with another business or organization, we want something that is going to have wide appeal because we oftentimes find our partners bringing in people to these events who aren’t necessarily huge beer drinkers.”

“I’m not a beer drinker,” Wander admitted. “But we were surprised when the information went out to the community what a sense of excitement and buzz it created in conversations at the Wilton library or other local venues. When people heard about it, they seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity.”

The event also featured a live bluegrass band and opportunities to meet the artist behind the label and get to know members of Friends of Weir Farm. Also spotlighted was an emphasis on art and creativity. J. Alden Weir, the famous Impressionist painter who once owned the farm, inspired Friends of Weir Farm to create both adult – and child-friendly coloring pages.

Friends of Weir Farm considered the event a rousing success.

“We exceeded any numbers that we would have anticipated,” Wander said. “It was a new audience of people we had not seen before, people within our community of Ridgefield and Wilton and beyond who were aware of the farm but haven’t been there in many years. It seemed to bring out a crowd of people that enjoy gathering together and celebrate having this special place in our backyard.”