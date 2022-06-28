Yonkers opens Section 8 affordable housing list

For the first time in more than 10 years, The Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) is opening its waiting list for affordable housing Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers. The vouchers are provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and are accepted by landlords toward rents in market-rate buildings for tenants who have qualified to participate in the program.

MHACY is seeking to add 3,000 people to the Section 8 waiting list. The deadline for Yonkers residents to apply for the list is July 13 and a two-day lottery to select recipients is scheduled to be held on August 2 and 3.

“Housing is key to the vitality of any city. In addition to the thousands of units of new market rate housing that are going up, we have renovated MHACY housing and are now making more affordable housing available through the use of these vouchers in partnership with building owners,’’ said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “This three-prong approach ensures that we provide a full-spectrum of housing, and renew our commitment to provide safe, affordable housing for working families.’’

Wilson Kimball, MHACY’s president and CEO said that because the list had been closed for so long, it took years of preparation to update it to make sure that it was current and accurate. She said that over the past two years MHACY has been cleaning the list of those residents no longer interested in the voucher program.