Subway relocates HQ from Milford to Shelton

Phil Hall
Subway has announced the relocation of its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton.

The sandwich chain will be moving into 1 Corporate Drive and occupy a nearly 90,000-square-foot space. All functions of the company’s existing Milford-based team will transition to the new space and the move is slated for completion in spring 2023.

“We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey. “We’re extremely excited about our new location in Shelton that will feature an upgraded, modernized workspace as well as outstanding amenities within the corporate complex.”

Childsey added that Subway has been headquartered in Connecticut since 1965, adding that “from what began in Milford and continues in Shelton, we are pleased to strengthen our commitment to the region as we look to the future of the brand.”

