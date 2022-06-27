Lamont waives fees on state agencies’ transactions

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the Office of Policy and Management will waive service fees that Connecticut state agencies are required to begin collecting on credit and debit card transactions under a state law that takes effect July 1.

Among the agency fees impacted are those from the Departments of Motor Vehicles, Consumer Protection, Energy and Environmental Protection and Public Health. The service fee requirement was intended to recoup the state’s costs for accepting these types of payments and would have imposed a new charge on customers who entered into transactions with state agencies that had not previously charged the fee.

In a press statement, Lamont said the waiving of these service fees will save Connecticut residents and businesses approximately $6 million during the 2023 fiscal year, which begins next week.

“Each of us is feeling the pressure of inflation, and I am committed to reducing costs for businesses and residents where the law allows,” said Lamont. “By waiving these transaction fees, businesses and residents will save approximately $6 million. Our administration will be working with the General Assembly to revisit all such fees that are implemented by state statutes, and we will review arrangements that we have with credit card companies as we continue to streamline and modernize state government.”