Rhinebeck horse farm once owned by Mafia boss listed for $1.5M

A Rhinebeck horse farm once owned by one of the most notorious chieftains in organized crime has been listed for sale at $1.5 million.

The Real Deal reported the 98-acre Rhinebeck property 214 Oriole Mills Road was once owned by Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, the late boss of New York’s Genovese crime family. Although Salerno died in prison in 1992, his connection to the property has persevered – the property is being marketed as “Tony’s Horse Farm.”

The property is divided into two large parcels, one in Rhinebeck and the other in Red Hook, and consists of a caretaker’s studio, a large 200-year-old timber framed chestnut barn – the listing suggests it could be dismantled and sold for lumber – a smaller four-stall barn with offices and a bathroom, an in-ground pool, an eight-stall barn with hay loft and an 8,200-square-foot steel indoor riding rink. A riding trail encircles the property and 89 of the 98 acres are in a 480a forestry program ending on April 1, 2026.



Photo courtesy of Hudson Modern