Pfizer executives receive Rockland County award for vaccine development

Rockland County Executive Ed Day presented two Pfizer executives with the Key to the County Award for their work in vaccine development.

In a ceremony at Pfizer’s Vaccine Research and Development Headquarters in Pearl River, Day presented the award to Kathrin U. Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development, and Steve Bjornson, vice president and chief operating officer of vaccine research and development.

“As you know, the Key to the County is awarded to a person who makes a special contribution to Rockland,” said Day. “We have given keys in the past for acts of love, acts of heroism, and acts of service and leadership. But today, it’s being given to two individuals for their unprecedented contribution not just to this county – but to the entire world.”

Day added his praise to Jansen and Bjornson for the speed and efficiency in developing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, noting, “Both of your combined efforts led to Pfizer accomplishing something that had never been done – in a timeframe never imagined.”

Photo: Kathrin U. Jansen, Ed Day and Steve Bjornson