Home Hudson Valley Pfizer executives receive Rockland County award for vaccine development

Pfizer executives receive Rockland County award for vaccine development

By
Phil Hall
-

Rockland County Executive Ed Day presented two Pfizer executives with the Key to the County Award for their work in vaccine development.

In a ceremony at Pfizer’s Vaccine Research and Development Headquarters in Pearl River, Day presented the award to Kathrin U. Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research and development, and Steve Bjornson, vice president and chief operating officer of vaccine research and development.

“As you know, the Key to the County is awarded to a person who makes a special contribution to Rockland,” said Day. “We have given keys in the past for acts of love, acts of heroism, and acts of service and leadership. But today, it’s being given to two individuals for their unprecedented contribution not just to this county – but to the entire world.”

Day added his praise to Jansen and Bjornson for the speed and efficiency in developing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, noting, “Both of your combined efforts led to Pfizer accomplishing something that had never been done – in a timeframe never imagined.”

Photo: Kathrin U. Jansen, Ed Day and Steve Bjornson

Previous articleIsraeli elections may delay purchase of Sikorsky’s CH-53K helicopters
Next articleRhinebeck horse farm once owned by Mafia boss listed for $1.5M
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here