Home Aviation Israeli elections may delay purchase of Sikorsky’s CH-53K helicopters

Israeli elections may delay purchase of Sikorsky’s CH-53K helicopters

By
Phil Hall
-

Israel’s contentious political environment might delay the acquisition of 12 CH-53K helicopters from Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft.

According to a report from the Israeli Ynet News, the Israeli Air Force signed a deal last year to purchase 12 CH-53K helicopters. The purchase would have occurred sooner, but the nation’s recurring parliamentary elections – four legislative elections between 2019 and 2021 – held up the transaction. Israel was scheduled to receive the first helicopter shipment in 2026.

However, the acquisition is contingent on a separate agreement that yet to be signed and will need to be approved by the Knesset House Committee and a permanent government – a situation that is imperiled as the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for new election after failing to secure a governing coalition. The Knesset is expected parliament to dissolve itself this week, with new elections taking place in the fall. https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bj1i11z89q

Previous articleU.S. and world news for June 27
Next articlePfizer executives receive Rockland County award for vaccine development
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here