Israeli elections may delay purchase of Sikorsky’s CH-53K helicopters

Israel’s contentious political environment might delay the acquisition of 12 CH-53K helicopters from Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft.

According to a report from the Israeli Ynet News, the Israeli Air Force signed a deal last year to purchase 12 CH-53K helicopters. The purchase would have occurred sooner, but the nation’s recurring parliamentary elections – four legislative elections between 2019 and 2021 – held up the transaction. Israel was scheduled to receive the first helicopter shipment in 2026.

However, the acquisition is contingent on a separate agreement that yet to be signed and will need to be approved by the Knesset House Committee and a permanent government – a situation that is imperiled as the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called for new election after failing to secure a governing coalition. The Knesset is expected parliament to dissolve itself this week, with new elections taking place in the fall. https://www.ynetnews.com/article/bj1i11z89q