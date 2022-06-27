U.S. and world news for June 27

Russia defaults on debt: For the first time in more than 100 years, Russia has defaulted on foreign debt payments. The grace period for Russia to pay interest on bonds ran out yesterday and today Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to convince the financial world that his country really has the money to pay up but has been blocked because of sanctions imposed by the west.

Zelenskyy says not a good time to negotiate: World leaders attending the G-7 conference in Germany today held a video conference call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. A member of the French delegation said that Zelenskyy told the G-7 leaders that he does not believe this is a good time for negotiations with Russia to end the war because the Ukrainians will only negotiate from a position of strength. The G-7 leaders pledged continued support for Ukraine in the war.

Wreckage of World War II destroyer found: The deepest shipwreck ever found has been located in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippine Sea. The wreckage of the U.S. Navy ship Samuel B. Roberts was found at a depth of just over 22,900 feet. The destroyer had been sunk by Japanese warships in 1944 with the loss of 89 crewmembers. There were 120 crewmembers rescued.

Court hearing for Griner: A preliminary court hearing was scheduled in Russia for today for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner who has been held by the Russians for about four months. She was arrested at an airport and charged with drug smuggling having a supply of cannabis oil in her luggage.

AOC suggests impeaching Gorsuch and Kavanaugh: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said on the NBC program “Meet the Press” yesterday that impeaching of Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh should be considered since it appears they lied under oath during their confirmation hearings when they said Roe v. Wade was settled precedent, meaning they believed it should not be overturned. However, both did vote to overturn Roe.

Giuliani claims attack: Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who was on Staten Island campaigning with his son Andrew who is running for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in New York, told police he was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite supermarket and it felt as if he had been shot. However, surveillance video shows that the store worker actually gave Giuliani a slap on the back.

Photo: Skorchanov / Pixabay