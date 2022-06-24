Home Fairfield Target to open at Danbury Fair mall

The Danbury Fair mall has announced the addition of Target to its retail tenants.

A 126,000 square-foot, two-level Target store will open in the former space previously occupied by Sears. This will be the first Target store in Danbury; an opening date has not been set.

“Target coming to Danbury Fair is the latest anchor-replacement success for Macerich’s A-quality portfolio of regional town centers,” said Ed Coppola, president of Macerich, the mall’s owner. “The terrific merchandise mix and attractive demographics surrounding Danbury Fair make this property a great match for all that Target has to offer.”

Photo by Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons

