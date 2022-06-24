New Canaan’s historic Swallen Home listed at $2.39M

New Canaan’s Swallen Home, a private residence on the National Register of Historic Homes, has been listed for sale at $2.39 million.

Built in 1954 and based at 257 Wahackme Road, the 3,388-square-foot home and sits on 1.24-acre and includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. It was designed by Harvard Five architect Landis Gores, who worked with Philip Johnson on the New Canaan’s iconic Glass House.

The house last changed hands in 2005 for $996,000. Aileen Mastey, a broker with William Pitt Julia B Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent and, with her financier husband Michael Mastey, the home’s owner.

Photo courtesy William Pitt Julia B Fee Sotheby’s International Realty