New chief operating officer at Greenwich’s Fieldpoint Private

Greenwich-headquartered Fieldpoint Private has named Brent Yamaato as chief operating officer.

Yamaato will be based in the company’s Atlanta office and will manage the company’s client experience, digital transformation, deposit operations, facilities management, human resources, information technology, loan servicing, operational strategy and efficiency, product management and program management office.

Yamaato joins Fieldpoint Private from Truist (formerly SunTrust), where he held leadership roles including head of private wealth management operations and head of consumer banking operations. Most recently, Yamaato served as the head of Truist’s merger program office, leading the successful merger of SunTrust and BB&T.